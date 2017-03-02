The Winds of Change are Blowing Today

Wicked winds have arrived in southern New England, with a High Wind Warning continuing through the day.

We’ve been seeing frequent gusts to 40mph with a few gusts up to 55mph possible. You’ll need to watch for debris, garbage cans, etc in the roads today, but there could also be some downed trees and power outages. You can monitor any outages here

Here’s the HRRR (High Resolution Rapid Refresh) model’s take on winds through the day.

The strongest winds will be from late this morning through the late afternoon before diminishing through the evening. However, even the diminishing winds will still gust over 30mph through the night.

These winds are ushering in a brand new… MUCH COLDER… air mass. Look at the 24 hour temperature changes in the Northeast. And while they haven’t changed dramatically yet in RI and SE MA, our time is coming.

Temperatures will fall through the day and wind chills in the low 30s may make you want to drag out your winter coat again.

The cold is here to stay through the weekend.

In fact, we’ll get a reinforcing shot of that cold air late Friday. An arctic front will come through southern New England by late day. As the front sweeps through, a few flurries or snow squalls are possible.

Behind the front, the coldest air in the continental US will be centered over New England.

Add a brisk wind, and it will feel bitterly cold.

Temperatures start to moderate on Sunday night and Monday.