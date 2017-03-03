Saturday will be one of the Coldest Days of the Winter

With a little more than 2 weeks until the Vernal Equinox, the calendar says winter should be winding down, but after an unusually warm stretch in late February, winters chill is back in full force… at least for the next few days.

Here’s what’s coming:

An arctic front is dropping out of eastern Canada today and will sweep through New England late this evening.

As the front approaches, there could be a few snow squalls or snow showers.

Our high-resolution models show the potential for these scattered bursts of snow between 6pm and 10pm. While they will be hit or miss, any snow squall (briefly heavy burst of snow) will lead to reduced visibility and a quick coating of snow the roads.

Behind the front, temperatures will tumble after midnight, and low temperatures Saturday morning will fall to the mid-‘teens. A biting wind will add to the frigid feel.

Winds Saturday will gust 25-35mph, keeping wind chills in the single digits.

These will be some of the coldest temperatures of the winter. It looks like Saturday will be the coldest day since January 7-9, when we had a 3-day stretch of highs 20-25° and lows 5-10°.

Highs Saturday will range from the low 20s inland to the mid to upper-20s near the coast.

While last Friday we were talking about near-record highs in the low 70s, today we’re looking at the opposite record: a potential record cold high temperature on Saturday.

We bottom out Saturday night. Temperatures fall to the single digits and wind chills will dip to -5° to 0° by Sunday morning.

After the frigid start, the afternoon will be a bit more comfortable. Highs in the mid 30s with full sun and lighter winds will make it a more bearable feel.

By Monday, we’ll be back to seasonable highs in the 40s.