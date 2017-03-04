Wind Chill Advisory Tonight & Early Sunday

It almost seems hard to believe that we were in the 70s last week… in February! Now, here we are talking about wind chill advisories!

Winds will be slowly diminishing throughout the night, but will still remain gusty into Sunday morning. A wind advisory is in effect until 7PM. Northwest winds could gust to 50mph. Wind damage and power outages are possible early Saturday evening.

The winds overnight combined with very cold temperatures (lows will be in the single digits), will create dangerous wind chills across parts of the area. A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect from midnight to 7AM for areas north and west of Providence. Where the advisory isn’t in effect, it’ll still be brutally cold. Feel like temperatures could be dipping to -15 to -20 in the areas in blue on the map below. Outside the blue areas, wind chills will be between 0 and -15.

If you must be outside, dress in layers with gloves and a hat and limit and limit the amount of exposed skin. Also, DON’T FORGET THE PETS! They feel this dangerous cold, too.

From the National Weather Service:

A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when wind chill values of -15 to - 24 degrees are likely for at least 3 hours. Wind chill values below -20 degrees can bring about frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor exposure should be limited. If you must be outdoors, dress in layers and keep your hands and feet covered to protect against frostbite.

The combination of a deep area of low pressure to our northeast and a strong area of high pressure to our northwest is creating this wind machine. The winds are tapping into very cold air far to our north.

It certainly won’t be a pleasant evening to be outside this evening. Dress warmly if you’re headed out! Wind chills will be dipping just below zero at 8PM.

At midnight, feel like temps will start to approach dangerous levels….close to -10 across the area.

From midnight to 7AM, wind chills could be coming close to -20. This is dangerous cold which could cause frostbite. Please dress appropriately and make any special arrangements you need for animals.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo