Watching 3 Systems with Late Week Cold Snap

Buckle up! We have more huge temperatures swings on the way this week. From near 60 tomorrow to record rivaling cold this weekend.

And there are already rumors swirling on social media about snow for the weekend. My suggestion is to “pump the brakes” as my co-worker Patrick Little likes to say. No meteorologist or weather reporter should be hanging his/her hat on ONE model run, 5 or 6 days out. Model “trends” and model ensembles are significantly more valuable to examine versus one 00z or 12z run of one particular model. The daily runs almost always flip-flop, or shift north or south. These differences are to be expected. These subtle differences can also lead to significant changes to what we could/would see.

Here’s what we know:

Cold Returns Active Pattern Develops As many as 3 disturbances (areas of low pressure) bear watching between this Friday through Tuesday of next week.

Here’s what we DON’T KNOW:

Storm track Snow Accumulations Impacts

When will we know more:

Typically within 2-3 days of a particular event That means this “big” Sunday storm that’s getting hyped up may not even impact us. In fact, that’s the way the models are leaning (today).

Let’s take a look at each system in regards to 1) storm track and 2) probability of accumulating snow. First up: Friday

FRIDAY:

Set-up: A weak area of low pressure will track to our south along a nearly stalled front.I’ve circled the storm and used an arrow to show it’s potential track.

.

The European Ensembles show the various potential positions of the area of low pressure (Ls) south and east of New England.

There is still a fairly wide variability with position of the disturbance on Friday, but it certainly has the potential to be close enough for our area to see some precipitation out of it. Based upon the ensembles, our area has a roughly 30% probability of 1″ or more of snow, and just a 10% chance of more than 3″ of snow.

What does this tell us?

Based on the latest data, there is the chance for minor snow/mix on Friday. Significant snow does not appear likely at this point.

THIS WEEKEND:

Unusually cold air moves in Friday night and Saturday. Temperatures will be running 15-20F below normal in New England at the start of the weekend. This latest batch of arctic air may be just as cold, if not colder than last weekend!

With the cold locked in, we’ll watch a storm system drop down from the Midwest to the Carolinas. Again, I’ve circled our potential weather maker and used an arrow to show it’s possible track.

The forecast Sunday will hinge on how close that storm tracks to southern New England. Again, looking at the European Ensemble Guidance gives us a better idea of the potential track.

The ensembles show a wide variety of low positions well south of New England. In fact, the models have all trended farther off-shore with the Sunday storm. In response, the probability of even 1″ of snow at this point stands at only 10%.

What does this tell us?

The likelihood of significant snow at this point is very low. However, shifts in the storm track to the north are still possible, so we will continue to monitor it.

NEXT TUESDAY:

Yet another area of low pressure will try to clip southern New England next Tuesday.

This low pressure looks to come in from the Great Lakes and then transfer it’s energy to developing ocean storm. Here’s where the European Ensemble places the low pressure center by 1pm on Tuesday.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the probability of accumulating snow: A 30-40% chance of 1″ or more of snow in RI/SE MA

And a 20-30% probability of at least 3″ of snow.

GET TO THE POINT, MICHELLE

The point is, right now, of the three systems, The Sunday storm is creating lots of buzz…. but it’s actually the Friday and Tuesday disturbances that (as of this morning) have a higher risk of snow. Nothing is written in stone. Expect shifts in the storm track and more details as we draw closer to the end of the week. Of course, we’ll keep you updated as new data comes in.