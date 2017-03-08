Snow Could Impact Friday Morning Travel

We are continuing to monitor an area of low pressure that will brush by southern New England from Thursday night through Friday. While we’re not looking at a blockbuster storm, there certainly could be enough snow to lead to travel headaches. The main concern: The Friday morning commute.

Here’s a look at the timing using the 06z NAM (North American Model):

It shows snow moving in around or just after midnight and continuing through the Friday morning commute.

By Friday mid-afternoon the storm is pulling away leaving dry skies for Friday evening.

Here’s a look at some of our overnight model guidance…

On the low end, there’s little more than a coating of snow. On the high end, a few models have more than 3″ of snow.

Based on this morning’s data, I am leaning towards a 1″ or 2″ snowfall. Here’s why: Snow will likely stick overnight and early in the morning… but as the morning wears on, the stronger March sun angle, combined with borderline temperatures (low 30s) will make it tougher for the snow to accumulate, especially when the snowfall turns lighter.

There will only be a narrow band of accumulating snow with this weak wave of low pressure. That means even a slight wiggle in the track will change the forecast. For example, *if* the storm tracks closer to us than the models currently show we could see some mixing with rain, especially near the coast (note the RPM model above)… On the flip side, *If* the storm tracks a little farther away, the bulk of the snow would remain off-shore (note GFS model).

We’ll be getting new data in through the day, so check back for updates.

PINPOINT WEATHER: Latest 7 Day Futurecast | Pinpoint Weather Blog | Live Pinpoint Doppler 12 Radar | Threat Tracker | Pinpoint Traffic | Pinpoint Closings Network | Alerts & Closings Signup | Download Eyewitness News App | Pinpoint Weather App