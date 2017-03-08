Tracking Snow For Friday Morning.

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca…

New data coming in this evening still points to a light to moderate snowfall Friday morning. This will be a fast moving system with improving weather by mid-late Friday afternoon, followed by clear frigid air Friday Night

FRIDAY WEATHER TIME LINE

Weather will stay dry thru Thursday evening, snow arrives just after midnight, Becoming steadier by Friday morning commute. Expect slick roads and reduced visibility. Friday evening commute will be dry.

NO PROBLEMS THURSDAY AM

COOL AND DRY THURSDAY AFTERNOON

SNOW ARRIVES PRE-DAWN HOURS FRIDAY

Expecting light to moderate amounts of snow….2-4 inches by Friday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch is effect for southeast Mass were amounts there could be a few inches higher

As Friday snow moves out, near record cold currently in Canada will rush in Friday night and thru the weekend

Lets jump ahead to early next week….we bring this up as many of our medium range computer guidance still indicate a significant storm potential in the Tuesday Wednesday time frame. Many models including the GFS below, show Nor’easter off the New England coast with snow and wind….stay tuned

GFS MODEL Tuesday