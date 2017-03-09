New Data Points To Higher Snowfall Tonight, Friday

Good morning,

New data in overnight shows a slightly stronger storm, tracking closer to the coast tonight and Friday. In response, snowfall totals are expected to be higher than earlier forecasts.

The National Weather Service now has RI included in the Winter Storm Watch. The Watch means there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow. Fall River and New Bedford are still under a watch, while the Cape and Islands have been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning.

The timing remains the same:

Snow starts: After Midnight



Heaviest: Friday Morning

Tapers Off: Mid Afternoon

Impacts:

Travel will be difficult Friday morning and slowly improve Friday afternoon. The greatest impact will be to the Friday morning commute.