Blizzard Watch for Tuesday

We are still expecting a major storm to impact our area on Tuesday. Lots of snow and strong winds will combine to make travel conditions dangerous on Tuesday and into Wednesday, and blizzard conditions are possible.

A Blizzard Watch has been issued for southern Rhode Island, south coastal Massachusetts and coastal Connecticut for Tuesday into Wednesday morning. This means that there is the potential for blizzard conditions in that area.

A blizzard is defined by poor visibility (whiteout conditions) for 3 hours or more due to strong winds and falling or blowing snow.

In addition, a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the rest of the area. This means that there is the potential for 6″ or more of snow; however, we are expecting 1-2 feet of snow from this storm!

More info as we get it.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo