Blizzard Watch Expanded Into Providence Area

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for our entire area except for Block Island until Tuesday at 1PM. In the areas in pink below, 6″ or more of snow is expected (much more than 6″ is expected). A Winter Storm Watch remains in effect for Block Island and the Cape/Islands. This means that 6″ or more of snow is possible.

After the Winter Storm Warning ends Tuesday afternoon, blizzard conditions are possible, and the Blizzard Watch has been expanded into the Providence metro area and into northern Bristol County, MA. This means that in the areas in yellow below, blizzard conditions are possible.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo