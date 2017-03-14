Icing Expected Overnight

We are headed into a deep freeze overnight, and all the moisture will be icing over leading to more travel issues.

Between 3 and 13″ of snow fell across our area today, and on top of that we got a lot of rain, which led to street flooding.

Winds this evening may become almost calm for awhile, before they increase again later in the night.

Winds will shift into the west as the low center passes to our northeast. Those winds could be gusting to 30-40mph.

Those winds will be transporting colder air into the region, and temperatures will be dropping to the freezing mark…probably between 11PM and midnight in the Providence area.

Light rain, mixing with snow at times, will be coming to and end and skies will be partially clearing. Temperatures will continue to drop well below freezing after midnight.

A deep freeze is expected by dawn. Temperatures will be hovering around 20° at sunrise on Wednesday, so any untreated surfaces will likely be slick. Bridges, overpasses, parking lots, walkways even your front steps could be icy. Please drive (and step) with extra caution.

March sun is strong, and once the sun pops up, the ice should begin to melt.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo