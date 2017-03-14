Powerful March Snowstorm Remains on Track

Snow has already started this morning and will pick up in intensity today: especially from the late morning into the afternoon. Here is a timeline of what to expect:

Now to 8AM: Light to moderate snow. Roads will not be impassible but untreated surfaces will likely become slick and snow-covered.

8AM to 2PM: This is when the worst of the storm will be. Snowfall rates of 1-2” an hour are possible (even 3 to 4” an hour possible for a brief time!), and there is even a potential we see some thundersnow! If there is a time to avoid being on the roads, this is the time. Poor visibility and quickly accumulating snow on the roads will lead to dangerous travel conditions. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are also possible during this time with gusts up to 60 mph possible along the coast; this will lead to blowing and drifting snow with the potential of power outages. Even for areas NOT covered by a blizzard warning (like the city of Providence and the south coast), it’s likely that there will be periods of blizzard-like conditions during this time. The HRRR model (courtesy WeatherBell) shows how hard the snow is coming down, especially late this morning.

2PM to Midnight: Snow will start to mix with sleet and rain, especially along the south coast. In northern Rhode Island and northern Bristol County Massachusetts, there won’t be as much mixing to sleet/rain which is why we are expecting the highest totals in this region. Most of our snow accumulation may be over with by 1 or 2PM. However, this a time when the winds will still be very strong so additional power outages will still be possible.

Snowfall Totals:

New data coming in overnight and early this morning has not changed our thinking very much on the snowfall totals. We have trimmed our amount a bit from Providence down to the south coast of Rhode Island and Massachusetts. As you can see, well over a foot is possible north and west of Providence.

We will be back on the air throughout the morning with updates. –Pete Mangione