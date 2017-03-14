Snow Totals So Far

Large snow totals haven’t been realized across a widespread portion of our area, but as of 2PM, some folks in northern RI already have a foot! Our weather watcher, John, in Burrillville let us know that he has 12″ of snow on the ground. Many other areas including Foster (10.5″) and West Glocester (10.5″) are almost in the One Foot Club.

The Blizzard Warning has been extended until midnight for northwest Rhode Island including Burrillville, Glocester and Foster.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo