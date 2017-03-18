Latest Trends Keep Most of Snow Away

For those of you who are sick and tired of snow, you will like the trends that have been coming in this morning and this afternoon. The computer models are coming into agreement showing most of the snow will stay offshore, which suggests a coating to an inch of snow across our area. In fact, many of us will probably be closer to the coating then to the 1” mark. It’s even possible that certain areas see no snow at all.

TIMING

Because we are on the northern fringe of this weather system, this is not a classic “Snow starts at…snow ends at” kind of situation. Based on RADAR trends and some of our short range high resolution computer models, there is a chance of a few rain or snow showers this evening into midnight. It’s even possible that in certain spots that you get a coating if you have plans to be out tonight. However, the slightly better chance of snow is overnight into Sunday. Most of the time it will be coming down lightly, and some of the time there will be nothing coming down at all.

STAY TUNED

Although we won’t get a major snowstorm out of this, it’s possible that the storm may shift back a little to the north which would mean a slight adjustment towards higher snow totals. Upper level lows can be tricky when they move offshore; sometimes they can stall and wrap some energy back into southern England. This can not only bring in additional snow accumulation, it can extend the timing of how long it snows. We will keep you updated throughout the weekend. –Pete Mangione