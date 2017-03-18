Minor Accumulations Possible Early Sunday

We were never expecting a major storm late tonight and Sunday, but the latest round of computer model information continues to show only minor accumulations in the area.

Data from the 8AM model runs show a storm track pretty far to the south, but there is still some uncertainty.

The NAM model above now shows very little impact; however in the past two runs of the model, there has been some flip-flopping on whether we see any impact.

The GFS model below indicates that there could still be some light snow Sunday morning.

Light snow and a mix could linger into the afternoon in Rhode Island, but any accumulations would be on grassy surfaces and car tops. Generally, a coating to 2″ of snow is now expected with the higher amounts over SE MA and especially Cape Cod.

Last night’s European computer model, by the way, showed a complete miss for snowfall here in southern New England.

Obviously there is still some uncertainty in the forecast. We encourage you to stay tuned through the day for any subtle changes.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo