Windy Today, Chance of A Few Snow Showers

Most of the snow will stay east of us today, with several inches of snow possible on Cape Cod and Nantucket. A few snow/rain showers are possible east of Providence, but we will get through a good part of the day with nothing falling from the sky and even some breaks in the clouds!

Winds will pick up through out the day, with gusts of around 30 mph possible inland, and up to 40 mph at the south coast. Wind could gust 50 to 60 mph out on Cape Cod. Highs will be in the upper 30s but it will feel like the 20s and teens at times because of the wind.

It will be quite windy in you are running the New Bedford half marathon, with gusts of around 40 mph at times from the northeast. So running towards the southwest will be fun with the wind at your back, but not so fun running towards the northeast!

Winds will continue to be busy this evening, and there will be a chance of a few lingering snow showers…primarily east of Providence. Little to no accumulation.

Temperatures will be all over the place this week; we bring in some upper 40s on Monday and Tuesday, but highs only in the 30s on Wednesday and Thursday with teens possible on Thursday morning. So the calendar will say Spring but Winter-like temperatures will try to hang on for a few days. Have a good weekend! -Pete Mangione