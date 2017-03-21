Windy Wednesday: Wind Advisory Issued

Strong northwesterly winds of 20-30mph could gust between 45 and 50mph on Wednesday, possibly leading to some power outages and wind damage. We’re expecting the strongest of the winds between 2PM and 6PM Wednesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for our entire area from 8AM Wednesday to 8PM Wednesday. Wind gusts of 45-50mph could knock down a few trees, take down tree limbs and cause power outages.

It never hurts to make sure all electronics are fully charged, just in case the power goes out!

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo