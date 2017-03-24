Weekend Forecast: Gloomy at Times, Not so Bad at Other Times

Although some rain and maybe some mixed precipitation is likely Sunday night into Monday, there are no big storms on the way this weekend. While this is good news for anyone with weekend plans, big storms can actually be easier to forecast than the smaller weather disturbances. It’s these smaller disturbances which will be affecting our weather this weekend, and that makes for a tricky forecast. The computer models sometimes struggles to “see” and predict these smaller disturbances. While it might not sound like a big deal if a weak front ends up being predicted incorrectly by 30 miles, it can make the difference between temperatures in the 40s (with drizzle) and temperatures in the 50s with a few breaks of sun.

A front will bring in some showers (potentially mixing with sleet) this afternoon and tonight. During the pre-dawn hours of Saturday, the front will be draped to our north, but then move south back across our area during the day. Most of the computer models suggest a little drizzle and a few light showers as the front moves back across our area during the day. This does not look like a washout, and much of the day may end up rain/drizzle free. Some breaks in the clouds are even possible at times.

Saturday Temperatures

When it comes to the high temperature forecast, there is a “high bust potential” for Saturday. This means that the actual high temperature that occurs on Saturday could easily be 5 degrees above or below our high temperature forecast. If the drizzle and low clouds hang on for most of the day, we end up in the low 40s. If the drizzle is occasional and we get a few breaks in the clouds, we should end up in the low 50s.

Based on some of the high resolution data (which can sometimes “see” these smaller weather features with a little more accuracy) I am leaning towards the more optimistic scenario with occasional showers/drizzle and temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Sunday into Monday

Expect highs in the 40s on Sunday with a few showers possible, but not a washout. A center of low pressure will approach from the west Sunday night into Monday bringing in likely rain showers with the potential of a wintry mix at times.

At this point, snow accumulations for our area look unlikely. However, there is a potential for some snow, freezing rain, or sleet; so slick roads are possible from Sunday night into Monday. Have a great weekend! –Pete Mangione