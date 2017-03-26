Expect unsettled weather next 2 days

The beginning of this work/school week will be a wet one. We’re getting into that time of year when we see the most rain. In fact, the two months of March and April are the wettest two months of the calendar year. On average, during the years from 1981 to 2010, 9.37″ of rain falls during March and April. While we’ll get some spring showers for a couple of days, improvements aren’t too far away.

We have an area of low pressure moving northeast through the Great Lakes. It’s associated frontal system will advance northeastward as well. Scattered showers will overspread our area Monday morning and become more widespread through the day.

The Monday morning commute will be dreary with a few showers in the area, but it’s probably after the morning commute when the showers become more numerous.

Those heading out for a bite to eat at lunch time will need an umbrella and the rain coat. Showers will be fairly widespread.

Expect occasional showers right through the afternoon and into the evening commute.

We’ll likely see a break in the shower activity Tuesday morning but another round of rain is expected late Tuesday afternoon and evening. The second area of low pressure (over Oklahoma Sunday evening) will follow it’s predecessor through the Great Lakes.

Expect clearing on Wednesday followed by a couple of sunny days. More rain is possible for April Fool’s Day (Saturday), but I think that’s probably better than 20 years ago though, right? (In case you don’t remember, the April Fool’s Day Storm of 1997 brought 18″ of heavy, wet snow to Rhode Island).

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo