Mix to Heavy Rain for Friday and Saturday

We’re on track to end the month of March with another blast of wintry weather. While we are expecting some snow and sleet, it will have a tough time accumulating in RI and southeastern MA. Higher amounts will be confined to areas north of the Massachusetts Turnpike, where Winter Storm Watches are in effect.

The storm is in the Midwest on Thursday, but by Friday night it will be developing into a coastal storm that will track south of RI into Saturday morning.

Here’s a timeline:

FRIDAY:

AM Commute : Travel should be fine. A few sprinkles or flurries

: Travel should be fine. A few sprinkles or flurries Lunchtime : Light wet snow, sleet and rain. Large wet flakes melt as they hit the pavement keeping roadways wet.

: Light wet snow, sleet and rain. Large wet flakes melt as they hit the pavement keeping roadways wet. Evening : Steadier precipitation moves in with any wintry mix changing to plain rain from south to north. Some travel impacts are possible for the evening commute. Roads will be wet , but we could see reduced visibility. East wind gusts to 25mph.

: Steadier precipitation moves in with any wintry mix changing to plain rain from south to north. Some travel impacts are possible for the evening commute. , but we could see reduced visibility. East wind gusts to 25mph. Night: Heavy soaking rain. Still could see a bit of sleet in NW RI.

SATURDAY:

Morning : Heavy cold rain and gusty winds.

: Heavy cold rain and gusty winds. Mid-Day : Cold Rain and gusty winds

: Cold Rain and gusty winds Evening: Overcast with lingering drizzle and sprinkles.

SNOW:

Despite several hours of a cold rain/wintry mix possible inland…. very little accumulation is expected. On the high end, I could see a few communities in northern RI getting an inch on the grass or deck but that will get washed away Friday night.

RAIN:

This will be a significant rain maker for us, with many seeing rainfall totals near 2″. Heavy rain will likely lead to street flooding and poor drainage flooding Friday night and Saturday morning. Rivers are expected to be fine.

WINDS:

Peak winds will be around 30-35mph on Saturday. Those east winds will lead to some battering of Massachusetts east facing beaches where some erosion is likely. The winds will add to the raw feel, but significant or widespread wind damage is not expected. Winds off the ocean to our east will keep our temperatures near 40 both Friday and Saturday.