No Joke, March Ends and April Begins with a Nasty Storm

A Spring-time winter storm continues to move toward New England today.

It will be a mess in central and northern New England where heavy sleet and wet snow will cake power lines and trees, especially once the sun goes down this evening.. Those areas are under a winter weather advisory (purple) and winter storm warning (pink).

In southern New England, the predominant precipitation type will be RAIN. We are expecting some occasional bursts of sleet and/or wet snow that will likely melt as it hits the pavement today. That means the small coating of slush will be confined to the non-paved surfaces (ie: grass, decks). Far northern RI will have the highest risk of a few inches of slush accumulating this evening and tonight.

The heaviest rain moves in this evening and continues into early Saturday. Downpours will lead to street and poor drainage flooding in typically prone spots. The good news–this rain will be very helpful as we prepare for the growing season!

In addition to the precipitation, as our coastal storm intensifies and passes south of New England, winds will intensify. By tonight we’re expecting some gusts over 40mph along the coast and islands.

New this morning: a Wind Advisory has been issued for the Cape and Islands (including Block Island) where some isolated damage is possible. The advisory is from midnight to noon Saturday.

.

And how about those temperatures? They are stuck. An unseasonably chilly 35-40° today and tomorrow.

Not exactly what we’d like to see on the first of April. Add in the winds Saturday, and you may think Mother Nature is playing a cruel joke on us. However, the winds diminish and the air dries out Saturday night.

By Sunday, we’re back to milder and brighter weather.