Saturday Mess: A Windy Wintry Mix Today

A Flood Warning is in effect for Bristol County Massachusetts until noon. Street flooding and flooding from small streams is possible.

Happy April Fools’ Day! Unfortunately, our forecast is not an April Fools’ joke. Morning rain will change to a wintry mix late morning into the early afternoon. While big accumulations are not expected, 1 to 3″ of snow is possible north and west of 295. In terms of travel today, it’s likely wet roads will affect you more than snow covered or icy roads. However, some icy or snow covered roads are possible north and west of 295 although most of our snow accumulation is expected on the grass and car tops….not on the roads.

Today will also be windy with gusts around 40 mph inland, 40-45 mph along the south coast. Some power outages are possible with a wind advisory in effect until 8PM.

Here is our accumulation map. Even if you are in an area that does not show any accumulation on this map (like Narragansett), I would be surprised if you see some snowflakes falling this afternoon….they just will have a hard time sticking.

While the gusty winds may continue until late this afternoon, the bulk of the rain/snow/sleet should be over by mid afternoon. -Pete Mangione