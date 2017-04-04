Flood Watch and River Flood Warnings

Flood Warnings for area rivers have been issued and a Flood Watches has been hoisted for all of Southern New England. The flood warnings are for the Pawtuxet and Pawcatuck Rivers where flooding is either happening or expected to happen soon.

PAWTUXET RIVER

A Flood Warning has been issued for the Pawtuxet River in Cranston and Warwick. Minor lowland flooding will occur along the river as it flows through Warwick and Cranston tonight into Wednesday. Later in the week, we could see flooding to the point that parking lots and roads are flooded in low lying areas of Warwick and Cranston near the Pawtuxet River. Impacted roads include River Street, Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick

The flood stage of the Pawtuxet is 9feet, and according to the National Weather Service forecast for the river, water levels should get to 9.2 feet tonight and to 9.6feet Thursday night after additional rains arrive. An additional 1 to 1.5 inches of rain is possible.

PAWCATUCK RIVER

The Flood Warning continues for the Pawcatuck River in Westerly and Hopkinton. Minor flooding is happening now. Flooding will impact the lowest lying homes on Hiscox Road in Westerly. Also, along Route 3, flooding is expected at some homes in French Village in Hopkinton.

Here is the current hydrograph showing the water level trends and forecast. Flood stage is 7feet on the Pawcatuck.

FLOOD WATCH EVERYWHERE

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for our entire area. This means that there is the potential for small stream and river flooding. Also, street and poor drainage flooding is possible especially on Thursday when more rain is expected.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo