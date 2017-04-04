Minor Flooding Possible on Area Rivers Tonight Into Friday

UPDATE: Flood Warning for the Pawcatuck River this afternoon into Friday. Flooding could impact the lowest lying homes on Hiscox Road in Westerly. Also, along Route 3, flooding is expected at some homes in French Village in Hopkinton.

Original blog post:

The widespread, heavy rain is gone, but occasional showers are likely through Tuesday afternoon. Some of those showers could be heavy. A thunderstorm or two is possible tonight.

Generally, 1 to 1.5″ of rain fell so far today. This rain, along with the rain which fell last Friday and Saturday, will likely create some minor flooding on area rivers.

Rivers and streams have quickly responded to the rain. The Pawtuxet River in Cranston is now forecast to go to minor flood stage tonight into early Wednesday morning. Below is the hydrograph for the Pawtuxet River showing water level trend and forecast.

Water levels of 9.2feet could cause some minor lowland flooding along the banks of the Pawtuxet River through Cranston and Warwick. However, at 9.5 feet, according the NOAA’s River Forecast Center, “parking lots and roads are flooded in low lying areas of Warwick and Cranston near the Pawtuxet River. Impacted roads include River Street, Pioneer Avenue, Bellows Street and Venturi Avenue in Warwick”. It’s important for people along the river to monitor levels closely through the night and Wednesday morning.

Along the Pawcatuck River in South County, minor flooding is possible tonight and Wednesday morning.

With water levels at a height of 7.2feet, minor lowland flooding occurs along the Pawcatuck. Flooding could impact the lowest lying homes on Hiscox Road in Westerly. Also, along Route 3 in Hopkinton, floodwaters encroach on the lowest lying homes in French Village.

In addition, smaller streams and rivers have also swelled significantly. If you have a stream or small river on your property, you should monitor the water levels closely for the rest of the week. We are expecting more rain during the afternoon and evening on Thursday. Late Thursday and into the weekend, we could be seeing higher water levels on area rivers.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo