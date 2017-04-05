1-2 Inches Of Rain Thursday. Watching Rivers And Streams.

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca.

After a lull Today from the rain more is on the way for Thursday, heavy at times. Rivers and streams are already swollen from previous rainfall. We have had nearly 3.5 inches of rain in the last 5 days with another 1-2 inches on Thursday. That would bring a possible 6 day total (by Thursday night) between 4 to 5.5 inches of rain. This is why some rivers, like the Pawcatuck in Westerly have minor flooding this evening. At this point “minor flooding” is expected along some local rivers and streams. Major of severe flood is not anticipated.

The storm that will bring Thursday’s (see satellite/radar pic below) rain is across the mid Midwest and southeastern United States.

This rain arrives by mid morning Thursday….

The rain becomes heavier by afternoon/eve with occasional downpours and some thunder

Various computer guidance still points to 1-2 inches of rain by Thursday Night. Besides watching rivers, localized street flooding in some spots expected by Thursday afternoon.

Flood warning remains in effect for Pawtuxet River (Cranston, Warwick, West Warwick)



At last check Pawtuxet is actual BELOW flood stage now, but expected to rise later Thursday

Flood warning continues for the Pawcatuck River in Westerly RI



Infact meteorologist Pete Mangione took this photo Today..The property owner in the French Village section of Hopkinton RI already has water in part of his yard and it’s getting close to his house.

Latest forecast graph for Pawcatuck River still shows minor flood thru Saturday

Other rivers we are watching….

BLACKSTONE RIVER: This is a larger river and can handle more water. It is well BELOW flood stage and Thursday’s rain is not expected to cause major issues

WOOD RIVER in Hope Valley RI…the forecast is for near to slightly above flood stage by Thursday night into Friday morning

SUMMARY:

The charts above are forecast guidance….predicting river water levels is difficult. Bottom line stay tuned for updates if you live in a flood prone low lying area along a river or stream.

Tony Petrarca