Flood Watch Continues With Another Round of Rain on Thursday

River, streams and creeks are already running high, and with more rain on the way the “Flood Watch” continues.

This is an area wide watch (potential) that encompasses not only rivers, but also street and poor-drainage flooding.

WHAT: Widespread Rain Thursday

WHEN: Heaviest in the Afternoon/Evening

HOW MUCH: 1-2″

IMPACTS: Minor River Flooding

Street flooding, poor drainage flooding

We’re in a lull today… in between rain storms… with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low 50s.

We’ll make it through tomorrow morning’s commute before the steadier, heavier rain moves in.

By mid-day, the radar should be pretty active Rhode Island and Massachusetts, with widespread moderate/heavy rain.

The downpours continue into the evening commute, with an isolated thunderstorm and increasing wind gusts.

The winds will strengthen through the evening, with coastal gusts topping 40mph at times.

The rain tapers to lingering lighter showers and sprinkles overnight. Rainfall totals are expected to top 1″ and could approach 2″ in spots.

This will bring our total rainfall since last Friday to 4.5″ to 5.5″.

RIVERS:

The Pawcatuck River in Westerly continues to be in a minor flood. The Flood Warning continues for low-lying areas around the river through late Friday.

The river currently is forecast to remain above flood stage into at least Saturday.

The Pawtuxet River in Cranston and Warwick is also under a flood warning.

It has temporarily crested below flood stage. However, with the additional rain on Thursday, minor flooding is expected in low-lying areas near the river banks starting Thursday afternoon and lasting through Friday

The Blackstone River is several feet below flood stage, and is currently projected to remain below flood stage through the next round of heavy rain.

The Taunton River in Bridgewater, MA is currently seeing minor flooding with additional minor flooding expected into the weekend.

The Wood River in Hope Valley is currently near flood stage. Additional rain Thursday could lead to minor flooding in low lying areas.

As the graphs above show, any flooding at this point is expected to be minor. We will let you know if that changes.