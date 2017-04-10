Great Weather for the PawSox Home Opener!

Play ball! That’s what we’ll hear tonight around 6:05PM as the Pawtucket Red Sox play their first game of the season at McCoy Stadium. The Syracuse Chiefs are in town and the weather looks great! Remember, if you can’t make it to the game, you can watch Opening Night on myRITV

If you are heading to the game, temperatures will be very comfortable during the early evening with warm sunshine, but bring a jacket.

Temperatures will be falling into the 50s by the 9th inning. Fortunately, it will be dry through the game. It will be a little breezy, especially during the early innings. Southerly winds will be blowing between 10 and 20mph, diminishing to 5-10mph by the late innings. Look for balls to be flying out of McCoy tonight with a wind like that!

Enjoy the game whether you will be at McCoy or watching on myRITV!

Catch myRITV on channel 64.2 over the air, or on: Cox 21 (SD) or 1015 (HD)

Verizon 14 (SD) or 514 (HD)

Comcast 292 (SD) or 820 (HD, some areas)

Full Channel 91

Charter 113

Off Air Channel 64.2

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo