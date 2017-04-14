Big Temperature Swings For School Vacation Week

The April school vacation in underway for most RI and MA public school children. And the weather looks great for Easter, Passover and other plans today. Temperatures for Good Friday and Saturday will stay seasonable, with highs in the low 60s. However, after Saturday, we’ll see big swings in the temperatures, from well-above normal to below normal.

Here’s the set-up:

A warm front will bring a few showers and a surge of warmer air. The front swings through southern New England on Saturday night. Ahead of it, sunshine Saturday morning will give way to increasing clouds Saturday afternoon

Showers hold off until 7pm or later in RI and southeastern MA, and then will continue to be scattered through the night.

What perfect timing, though, for Easter! By dawn, showers will be on the way out and sun will be on the way in.

And then, our temperatures will begin to soar.

With a much warmer start, we’ll quickly climb into the 60s and 70s.

By mid-day, afternoon temperatures will be well into the 70s inland. Breezy southwest winds will keep the coast cooler.

A cold front will move through Sunday evening and night, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm. It will be followed by a gradual cool down Monday into Tuesday.

Highs for Monday will still be above normal. In RI, expect to see highs 65-70. In Boston, it will be warm and breezy for the running of the Marathon. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s with west-northwest wind gusts to 25mph.

We’ll flip from above average temperatures on Monday to slightly cooler than normal temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday.

As for rain chances… they’ll start to creep up by late Wednesday with a few showers looking likely on Wednesday night and early Thursday. Friday into the weekend looks dry and seasonable–near 60.