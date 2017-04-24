Storm Will Bring 2 Days Of Rain.

From Chief meteorologist Tony R Petrarca…

Tracking a developing storm near the Carolina coast which will move slowly north and east, passing off the New England coast next few days. Widespread rain and gusty coastal winds likely thru Wednesday.

WEATHER IMPACTS:

Rainfall: 1-2 inches over the 2 day period

Gusty winds along the coast 25-35 mph

Slight chance of thunderstorm Tuesday evening and night.

Widespread rain with occasional embedded downpours

Slower travel for both Tuesday morning/evening commutes

Isolated minor street flooding in poor drainage areas during heavier periods of rain

Slow travel with rain and fog for Wednesday morning commute

Storm Location As Of Monday Evening near South Carolina

An Active Weather Week Ahead…..Drier Warmer Air By End Of The Week

Wet roads expected Tuesday morning, Rain becoming steadier and heavier by Noon

Widespread rain Tuesday afternoon, blustery and much cooler…

Forecast 8AM Tuesday..Light to moderate rain



Forecast 2PM Tuesday..Moderate rain with occasional downpours



Forecast 5PM Tuesday Evening commute…Widespread rain , heavy at times.



Tony Petrarca