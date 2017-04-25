Does it Rain Every Tuesday?

Does it seem like we have a trend on Tuesdays? Rain, rain and more rain?

I started to notice it over the winter, when I’d hurry my kids from the car to my son’s basketball practice week after week in a cold rain. Now the pattern is lingering into the spring, and has washed out more than a few of our baseball practices.

WPRI’s digital content manager has been saying it for weeks, and just yesterday my neighbor remarked, “Of course it’s going to rain. It’s Tuesday”.

So on yet another rainy Tuesday, I am crunching the numbers. And what we have sensed to be true, has been true of 2017 so far. It has rained more often than not on Tuesdays. In fact, 12 of 17 Tuesdays in 2017 have had measurable rain. That’s 70% of Tuesdays.

It rained every Tuesday in January, 1/2 of Tuesdays in February, 75% of Tuesdays in March and 1/2 of Tuesdays in April.

WHAT’S THE IMPACT:

After 2 years of unusually dry weather we’ve seen a significant pattern change in 2017, with a healthy and near-normal amount of rainfall.

Through April 24, TF Green has measured 15.66″ of rain this year, with another 1-2″ or more before the month is over. Climatologically, that’s pretty much right where our rainfall totals should be by late April. We’re running just 0.09″ below normal. Today’s rain will overcome that deficit. The wetter pattern has helped to nearly erase the drought conditions that plagued our area last summer.

In the span of a few months, we’ve gone from severe and extreme drought conditions in RI and SE MA, to near normal for most.

WILL THE RAINY TUESDAYS CONTINUE?

There’s an old saying for weather forecasters: “The trend is your friend”. That simply means that what has been occurring is likely to continue to occur. Whether it’s drier than normal, warmer than normal, stormier than normal…. meteorologists look for patterns. I’d classify our pattern this winter and early spring as “near normal rainfall and warmer than normal temperatures”. (Even though we’ve had some chilly temperatures in the last week, April is running more than 2° warmer than normal). So, I would expect similar conditions in the weeks ahead. That said, there’s no guarantee that Tuesdays, in particular, will continue to be rainy.

Here’s the European ensemble forecast for precipitation anomaly through the May 26.

It shows near to slightly above normal rainfall in New England. Here’s hoping you’ll be able to get in those Tuesday outdoor activities more easily in the coming weeks!