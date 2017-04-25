Rain Continues Tonight Thru Wednesday

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca…
Wet windy weather will continue this evening and into
Wednesday as slow moving storm system over the Carolina
coast moves closer to our offshore waters.
This will cause onshore winds to increase (not extreme).. with gusts
to 30-35 mph. Meanwhile tides are already astronomically high, and tonight’s
9pm high tide will be slightly higher. Fortunately any coastal
flooding would be minor. (see previous blog on coastal flooding)
Meanwhile rain will become heavy at times this evening
and Tonight with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Any
downpours that occur over poor drainage areas
may produce local minor street flooding.
Storm center will be off our coast Wednesday morning
with wet conditions for morning commute.
Rain will continue Wednesday afternoon, but the intensity should be lighter and more showery.
WHEN DOES IT IMPROVE?
After a gray damp start Thursday some
drying by afternoon along with milder temperatures.
By Friday and Saturday much warmer and drier too.
Despite an isolated brief shower Friday late afternoon
most of the day looks dry.
Tony Petrarca