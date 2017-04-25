Rain Continues Tonight Thru Wednesday

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca…

Wet windy weather will continue this evening and into

Wednesday as slow moving storm system over the Carolina

coast moves closer to our offshore waters.

This will cause onshore winds to increase (not extreme).. with gusts

to 30-35 mph. Meanwhile tides are already astronomically high, and tonight’s

9pm high tide will be slightly higher. Fortunately any coastal

flooding would be minor. (see previous blog on coastal flooding)



Meanwhile rain will become heavy at times this evening

and Tonight with an isolated thunderstorm possible. Any

downpours that occur over poor drainage areas

may produce local minor street flooding.



Storm center will be off our coast Wednesday morning

with wet conditions for morning commute.

Rain will continue Wednesday afternoon, but the intensity should be lighter and more showery.

WHEN DOES IT IMPROVE?

After a gray damp start Thursday some

drying by afternoon along with milder temperatures.

By Friday and Saturday much warmer and drier too.

Despite an isolated brief shower Friday late afternoon

most of the day looks dry.

Tony Petrarca