FLOOD WATCH This Afternoon to Saturday Morning

It’s a Weather Alert day as we track heavy rain, gusty winds and embedded thunder. New this morning: A FLOOD WATCH has been issued for RI and most of southeastern MA from 2pm today through 8am Saturday. That means there is the “potential” for flooding. The main issue is going to be street flooding and poor drainage flooding. Our rivers are expected to stay BELOW flood stage, but some smaller streams could briefly flood. The heaviest of the rain will fall this afternoon and evening and could lead to travel issues for the evening commute.

WHAT: Heavy rain, Flood Watch

HOW MUCH: 1-3” Rain

WHEN: Heaviest 2pm to 2am

IMPACT: Street Flooding, nuisance flooding, slower travel

WINDS: Southeast 10-20mph with gusts 35mph

THUNDER: Isolated t’storms are possible, mainly late afternoon and continuing overnight.