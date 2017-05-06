Not a Washout, But A Few More Showers This Weekend

Today is unfortunately not a day when we can tell you exactly when it will be raining and when it will not be raining. I’m thinking the best chance of showers/downpours will be from the morning into the middle of the afternoon. Some sun is possible today, best chance for sun would be from the middle to the later part of the afternoon. Those areas the DO get some sun inland could sneak into the low to mid 60s,

Some showers are possible tonight, and then most of Sunday will be rain-free. This is good news for the Aquidneck Island Police Parade, which starts just before noon. While some showers are possible during the late afternoon, I am expecting that most, if not all of the parade will be dry.

Some minor river flooding is possible on the Pawtuxet in Cranston and the Pawcatuck in Westerly tonight into Sunday. -Pete Mangione