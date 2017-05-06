Rainbows Galore Saturday Evening!

Saturday’s weather was very changeable. From downpours to bright blue sky then back to rain. That second batch of rain helped to produce some great rainbows in the sky. I’ll explain what causes a rainbow toward the end of this blog post, but first some of the beautiful pictures.

More rainbow pictures in our Photo Gallery: Somewhere Over the Rainbow, May 6, 2017

@tjdelsanto that was the brightest rainbow I have ever seen! Chepachet, RI pic.twitter.com/LOZalSoheI — TeriLyn Colaluca (@TColaluca0828) May 6, 2017

..and some video from Holly Dunsworth

Double complete rainbow in Peace Dale, South Kingstown 🌈 @tjdelsanto pic.twitter.com/UFGF8vaYp5 — Holly Dunsworth (@HollyDunsworth) May 7, 2017

And from my son…

Rainbows obviously aren’t uncommon in Southern New England, but how are they made? It’s a unique setup. The ingredients are raindrops in the air and the sun low on the horizon.

Here is the rainbow from Saturday evening and the setting Sun a few minutes later.

As you can see by the graphic below, the sunlight enters a raindrop and the light is bent or refracted inside the raindrop back to the observer. However, only one wavelength of light can be seen from one drop, so it takes a collection of rain drops to make the glorious red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet colors we see in a rainbow.

The colors of the sunlight leave the raindrops at different angles. Red at 42° and violet at 40°, and all the other colors fall in between. So the next time you see a rainbow, snap a picture and send it to us. Maybe we’ll use it on air. Hopefully you’ll remember the unique set up it takes for Mother Nature to produce these beautiful arches in the sky.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo