Mother’s Day Weekend: Storm To Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

The work week has featured a stretch of cool days with variable skies–intervals of clouds and sun and a few sprinkles/showers. However, there’s been little to no “measurable rain”, and this pattern lingers through Friday.

Things change this weekend, as we track a coastal storm that looks to bring another round of heavy rain to southern New England.

The storm was in the Southern Plains Thursday morning and will spend the next 2 days heading east.

From there it will emerge off of the North Carolina or Virginia coastline on Saturday.

Clouds will thicken Saturday morning, but the first half of the day looks dry. That mean you should be able to get in any morning baseball, softball, lacrosse, soccer games, etc.

Rain chances go up on Saturday afternoon as the shield of rain advances north. Widespread rain is likely across RI and Southeastern MA by Saturday evening.

The storm will strengthen as it moves over the ocean, turning into a nor’easter as it passes near southern New England Saturday night and Sunday morning.

The main impact from the storm looks to be heavy rain. Rainfall totals of 1-3″ possible, with the heaviest rain falling Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Rivers will be running high from yet another heavy rain event this Spring. However, we do not expect any significant river flooding. Most of the flooding that occurs will be short-term street or poor drainage flooding, ie: your typical spots that flood in heavy rain.

While much of RI will see some wind gusts top 30mph Saturday night and Sunday, the strongest will look to be along the Cape and Islands, where a few gusts as high as 40-50mph are possible.

As the storm lifts north on Sunday, the heaviest rain will go with it. However, clouds and occasional showers will linger through Sunday afternoon and Monday.

Had enough of this cool, rainy pattern? I am seeing signs of a warming trend next week. Temperatures look to be in the 60s Tuesday, 70s Wednesday and (possibly) 80s by Thursday.