Mother’s Day Weekend Rain and Wind

Happy Mother’s Day Weekend! I will start with the only good part of the forecast: it won’t be raining the entire weekend.

Some patchy drizzle is possible into the early afternoon, although much of the time will be rain-free. A few showers are possible late afternoon (after 3 to 4PM) through this evening. After 7 or 8PM, showers will become heavy at times into around 7 or 8AM Sunday morning. Some localized street flooding is possible with 1 to 3 inches of rain likely. Winds will gust around 30 mph inland, but gusts of 30-40 mph are possible along the south shore. However, the strongest of the winds do not arrive until tonight into Sunday. During the day on Saturday, winds will be 5-15 mph out of the east with 20-25 mph gusts possible along the coast.

A center of low pressure will be driving the wind and the rain; it’s a similar look to a winter nor’easter but fortunately it will be too warm too snow in our area!

Some downpours and gusty winds are likely Sunday morning, so breakfast in bed might be the best option for Mom! A few showers linger into Sunday afternoon although it won’t be raining the entire time. It will still be cool and windy with a few breaks of sun possible; overall it’s not a great day. BUT, there are some 70s and 80s in the forecast from the middle to the end of the week! -Pete Mangione