Significant Warm Up Tuesday Thru Friday

Good morning From Chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca. @tony_tpetrarca

Finally a major turn around with our weather starts Today (Tuesday)…sunshine along with a

significant warming trend. We certainly have seen our share of cool temperatures and rainfall. April ended with

7.10” of rain, and so far the first 2 weeks of May are very wet with 4.83 inches of rain. That’s nearly 12 inches of water the last 6 weeks!

A Nice start Tuesday Morning…

A rapid warm up Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday High temps will top out well into the 70s

With more of a “land breeze” rather than a “sea breeze”, the beaches will warm up nicely, but the water is still chilly

Even warmer air by Wednesday

A shift in the jet steam northward will promote warmer and drier weather this week. Temperatures will reach a peak by Thursday with inland highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. Evenings and overnights will be much milder.

7 Day Futurecast

By the weekend we will start to see a cool down (but still pleasant) to more seasonable levels. Highs will top out in the upper 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

