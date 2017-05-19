WEATHER ALERT: Isolated Thunderstorms Possible this Afternoon

Summer heat and humidity linger into this afternoon, but we’re tracking a cold front that will bring us back to spring this weekend. That front could also help spark a brief thunderstorm this afternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of RI and CT as an area to watch for general (non-severe) thunderstorms.

However, a few of the storms could be briefly strong with gusty winds and dangerous lightning.

Our hi-res HRRR model shows the storms developing in the mid-afternoon, mainly from Providence to the coast.

It’s a short window of opportunity for any storms. Drier air will continue to push south and squash our storm risk and the summer heat from the last few days.

A beautiful, dry and seasonable weekend is on the way.