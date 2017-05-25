Decent Weather for Memorial Day Weekend

After a dreary, damp finish to the work week, we’ll see some improving conditions just in time for your Memorial Day Weekend.

While it won’t be “warm” or “summer-like”, it will be mostly dry and comfortable for ceremonies, parades and picnics.

SATURDAY:

The low pressure center that brought rain on Thursday and Friday will be moving away allowing high pressure to build in. That area of high pressure will bring brighter skies, diminishing winds and more seasonable highs.

Temperatures inland will see highs in the low 70s while coastal areas will see temperatures top out in the 60s.

The downside– it may be a bit on the cool for plunging into a pool or swimming at the beach… but on the plus side, it will be pleasant and not overly hot if a BBQ or bike ride is in your plans.

SUNDAY:

Also looking dry. Increasing mid-level moisture on Sunday will bring increasing clouds. However, it will stay dry through the day, with temperatures climbing back to near 70 by afternoon.

MONDAY:

Memorial Day looks to be the coolest of the 3-day weekend. It’s also when our shower creep up. We’ll be keeping an eye on a weak area of low pressure passing to our south. This isn’t a significant storm, but it will likely bring extra clouds and a passing shower or two.

While you don’t need to cancel outdoor plans…. you’ll want to take a raincoat or umbrella with you when you head to any local parades and ceremonies.

If I had to give it a letter grade, I’d give Memorial Day weekend a solid B: Comfy spring air is holding on while summer warmth stays away with most of the weekend staying rain-free.