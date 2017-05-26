Mostly Dry Memorial Day Weekend

The showers really had a hard time saying goodbye on Friday, they certainly stuck around longer than I anticipated. Finally, the storm responsible for the rain will move out tonight! If you think it has been raining a lot lately, you would be correct. When looking at the total rainfall from April and May combined, we are ranked number 3 on record….and May is not even over yet so we could jump to number 2.

There is a chance of some minor coastal flooding during high tide tonight along the Rhode Island and Massachusetts south coast; tides are astronomically high.

Saturday will be a day with clouds and sun; there will likely be times when it goes overcast and other times when we get some breaks of sun. Providence, Johnston, Seekonk and areas away from the south coast should be able to make it into the upper 60s to around 70. The coast will be in the mid 60s, then falling back to the low 60s by late afternoon with the development of some light sea breezes. So it’s not a bad day at the beach, it just won’t be hot summer-like weather.

Highs inland on Sunday will sneak up to around 70, southerly breezes will keep the coast in the low to mid 60s.

We are still not calling for a washout on Monday for Memorial Day, but there will be a chance of some showers, especially from the late morning into the early afternoon.

The umbrella may be needed for some of the outdoor ceremonies, but I think it’s too early to cancel outdoor plans. We will keep an eye on this part of the forecast and hopefully we can try to fine-tune the timing. –Pete Mangione