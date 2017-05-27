Dry Sunday, Showers Monday

The rest of the holiday weekend will be 50-50 with the better half falling on Sunday. Memorial Day parades and ceremonies could be wet depending upon when they are held on Monday.

Sunday morning will start off quiet with maybe some patchy fog in spots.

Expect clouds to be mixed with sun through the morning and afternoon. Highs inland will be around 70 while coastal communities will find highs in the low 60s. Winds from the south will keep the coast the cooler.

We’ll stay dry into the evening and overnight into dawn Monday.

A storm system in the middle of the country Saturday evening was bringing widespread severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and flash flooding to that part of the world.

That system will move into the Northeast late Sunday and through Monday. While we don’t expect severe weather, we will likely see some showers with the slight chance of a thunderstorm.

Monday will start off dry, but clouds will quickly gather.

While there could be a few sprinkles or a brief shower during the parades and ceremonies Monday morning, most areas will be dry. The threat of showers goes up significantly by noon on Monday, however. It’ll be cooler Monday with highs in the low to mid 60s.

While it won’t be raining all the time on Monday, the chance for showers will be with us through the afternoon. There is the possibility of a thunderstorm Monday evening, too; although the chance looks small.

So, BBQ’s on Sunday look fine and hopefully Memorial Day ceremonies/parades can go off without a hitch.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo