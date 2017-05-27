Memorial Day Weekend: Decent Best Word to Describe Weather

It won’t be a hot weekend but it won’t be that bad either. I would love to find a better word than “decent”, but that seems to be the best way to describe this weekend.

Saturday

A mix of clouds and sun with highs in the mid 60s to 70 inland….mid 60s along the south coast. Winds will be fairly lazy from the north, then variable during the afternoon. Although it won’t be completely calm, cookouts and BBQs should not be affected by strong, gusty winds….(that should prevent the paper plates and cups from flying off the table into the yard next door!)

By late afternoon, a little bit of a southerly or southeasterly breeze will develop along the south coast. So it won’t be a a warm beach day, but not bad either. There will be a moderate risk of rip currents.

There will be a slight chance of drizzle tonight, but WaterFire should remain dry and cool with temperatures in the low 60s to upper 50s.

Sunday

Spots away from the bay and the south coast on Sunday (like Johnsont, Cumberland, Attleboro) should be able to get close to 70; the south coast and beaches will likely stay in the low to mid 60s with some breezes out of the south east.

Monday

It does not look like a washout for Memorial Day ceremonies, but there will likely be some showers moving through during the afternoon.

Stay tuned as we track changes to the timing which is still subject to change.

-Pete Mangione