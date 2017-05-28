Showers for Memorial Day

To me, it seems like we have rain showers every Memorial Day. Perhaps in another blog post, we’ll look up the rain stats for Memorial Day, but one thing we are sure about is the likelihood for rain on this Memorial Day. The biggest question is with the timing of the rain.

Two high resolution computer models both indicate different onset times for the rain. While both the HRRR and RPM models show a few showers just after daybreak, they differ in the onset of the steadier light rainfall.

First the HRRR…

…and the RPM (below) is much drier in the first few hours after sunrise. The truth is probably in between. Expect a few light rain showers before 9AM Monday morning, but the rain showers will become more numerous by noon.

The HRRR (first) and the RPM (second) models show fairly widespread showers in the area at noon.

This rain is associated with an area of low pressure that developed off the Mid-Atlantic coast Sunday evening.

That low will track to our south and east through Memorial Day, moving far east of Nantucket by 8PM, so the highest chances for rain will be during late morning and mid afternoon (9AM – 3PM). The chance for rain begins to drop during the evening but there could be an isolated t’storm passing through Rhode Island and SE Massachusetts early evening.

So, bottomline, afew showers before 9AM, better chance for rain between 9AM and 3PM with the highest chance around noon.

So, parades and observances could have some rain showers on this Memorial Day. We’ve been talking about this possibility for the past week. Fortunately, we had a couple of other nice days this weekend for Memorial Day ceremonies and BBQ’s.

-Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo