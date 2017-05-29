Rainy and Cool For Most of Memorial Day

It’s been a rainy start to Memorial Day . While Hartford, Boston and Worcester were able to dodge most of the early morning rain, we weren’t so lucky.

An area of low pressure passing to our south is bringing this morning’s rain, while low pressure in the eastern Great Lakes will keep clouds and showers around this afternoon.

Here’s the latest outlook from the HRRR model, showing numerous showers through late afternoon. By evening the showers are moving east.

Rainfall totals will be enough to washout most outdoor activities, but not heavy enough to induce flooding.

Adding to the dreariness of the day—unseasonably chilly temperatures and gusty easterly winds.

We’ll finally see the rain move out this evening, with areas of fog developing overnight.

Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies on Tuesday, allowing temperatures to rebound to the mid/upper 60s.