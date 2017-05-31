Scattered Showers, Thunderstorms After 9 p.m. Tonight

Good Evening from chief meteorologist Tony Petrarca

Tracking severe thunderstorms (as of 7:08pm) across Worcester county Mass. As storms move southeast they will approach our northern suburbs north and west of Providence after 9PM. While expected to weaken, some storms may still be borderline strong as they approach northwest Rhode Island. The rest of our area will see showers and isolated thunderstorms later this evening and overnight. Meanwhile thick fog will continue along the shore and spread inland this evening with areas of mist

LATEST RADAR AS OF 7:08PM

Areas in yellow with the highest risk, but the olive green shading represents the “worth watching” catagory as far as borderline strong storms. The rest of our viewing area Tonight will see the potential for “non-severe” storms. Regardless, all thunderstorms whether severe or not contain lightning…