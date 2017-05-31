Few Thunderstorms Early Afternoon, Then Again Tonight

Afternoon Update

We already had a few downpours and thunderstorms come through around lunchtime, and a few more are possible early this afternoon. I still expect to see a lull in the showers from the middle to the later part of this afternoon….a few breaks of sun are even possible.

After around 8PM, another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible. A few of the storms could be strong with strong winds and hail; but it there is a much higher chance of severe storms to our west than in our viewing area.

If we get more sun than anticipated this afternoon, it would heat up the surface which could actually help in the development of thunderstorms. So let’s hope for a little sun but not too much!

The most likely scenarios is the storms fizzle to just showers or non-severe thunderstorms by the time they make it to our area (after 8PM into the overnight hours).

However, even non-severe thunderstorms have lightning, so it’s something we will be watching closely this evening into the overnight hours. –Pete Mangione