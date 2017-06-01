Severe Weather Alert: Isolated, Strong Thunderstorms Today

Keep an eye to the sky this afternoon….. we have the potential for some strong thunderstorms.

NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has highlighted eastern New England as an area to watch for thunderstorm development today.

The biggest risks:

Dangerous lightning

Strong winds

Small hail

The biggest risk of storms will be between 1pm and 5pm.

The latest RPM model shows those storm firing up inland and pushing east through late afternoon.

Drier skies return in the evening.

The good news: the temperatures will be warmer than what we’ve seen over the last 5 days. Lunchtime temperatures will be in the mid 70s and even the beaches will near 70.

Unfortunately, I don’t have much good news about the first week of June. At or below normal temperatures and above normal rainfall are both in the forecast through the next 7-10days.