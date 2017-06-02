PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Another Round of Showers, T’Storms This Afternoon

It’s another day to be weather aware as we track potential showers and thunderstorms this afternoon.

It’s been a dry and sunny start to Friday… but clouds will start to build by early afternoon.

By school dismissal time, we expect a few showers/t’storms to be threatening RI–especially inland areas.

While the risk of severe storms is fairly low, we could see a few storms that produce heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

The risk continues into the evening commute but diminishing quickly through the evening.

The weekend looks dry for *most* of the daylight hours.

Shower chances go up by Sunday evening with widespread rain likely Sunday night into Monday.

For summer weather lovers, beach/pool worthy temperatures will remain at bay. Below normal highs are expected with weekend temperatures around 5° below normal

Early next week could be 10-15° below normal!