Summer Warmth This Weekend

After a cool start to June, we’re turning up the heat just in time for the weekend.

And to go along with the warm temperatures–mainly dry skies. “Mainly”? Yes, “mainly”. There is a small chance of a brief shower on Saturday. Just how small? About a 20% chance inland, even lower risk near the coast.

It’s nothing I would alter plans over… just know a brief interruption in an otherwise warm summer day is possible.

Here’s the RPM model simulated satellite and radar for Saturday morning showing a batch of clouds and a few showers in western New England. If they hold together, a quick shower is possible in RI and SE MA.

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, lets talk about the building heat.

Temperatures are headed to near 80 Saturday and near 90 in spots on Sunday. The warmest temperatures will be away from the coast.

Beaches will be breezy and comfortable. Water temperature at the coast is around 55°.