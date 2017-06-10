Warm Today, Hot Sunday and Monday

We will be taking some gradual steps towards the heat; the hottest weather arrives Sunday and Monday along with increasing humidity. It will be warmer but not all that humid today with highs in the low 80s inland…mid 70s at the south coast.

Breezes will start calm but then pick up from the south-southwest at 5-15 mph with some potential gusts around 20 mph along the south shore. Overall, this should make for a pretty comfortable afternoon at The Great Chowder Cook-Off at Fort Adams and the Aquidneck Island Relay for Life in Middletown.

There will be a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm this afternoon, but most of us will make it through the entire day rain-free. IF you happen to get caught under a shower or t-storm, it will be quite brief.

Highs on Sunday and Monday should be able to reach around 90 inland. Sunday will likely be a bit breezier than Saturday which might not be a bad thing as it will likely take a little edge off of the heat.

While Sunday will be a tad muggier than Saturday, Monday will be the most humid of the next 3 days. So not only will Monday be hot, it will also be a “Muggy Monday”.

Have a great weekend! –Pete Mangione