Air Quality Alert Today, Hot Stretch Begins

Hot and humid today with highs in the low 90s inland; upper 70s to low 80s at the coast. There is an air quality alert in effect until 10PM and it’s likely another air quality alert will be need for Monday.

One thing that will help take a little bit of an edge off of the heat will be the breezes this afternoon. They will be out of the southwest at 10-15 mph, but some gusts around 25 or 30 mph are possible.

Dew points will also be creeping into the mid 60s which will make it feel muggy.

Monday will also be hot and humid with a temperature near 90. While Tuesday will still be hot, changes move in by Tuesday afternoon/evening with the chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of those showers could spill into Wednesday, mostly in the morning.

The big weather story on Wednesday will be the drop in temperature; we go from near 90 on Tuesday to the low 70s by Wednesday afternoon!

A heat wave is possible if we hit at least 90 today, Monday, and Tuesday. We will keep you posted! –Pete Mangione